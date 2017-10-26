Mother of Hawaii woman lost at sea for months never gave up

In this Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2017 photo, a sailor greets Zeus the dog with his owner Tasha Fuiaba, left, on the boat deck of the amphibious dock landing ship USS Ashland after she and one other Honolulu woman and their dogs were rescued after being lost at sea for several months while trying to sail from Hawaii to Tahiti. The U.S. Navy rescued the women on Wednesday after a Taiwanese fishing vessel spotted them about 900 miles southeast of Japan on Tuesday and alerted the U.S. Coast Guard. The women, identified by the Navy as Jennifer Appel and Tasha Fuiaba, lost their engine in bad weather in late May, but believed they could still reach Tahiti. U.S. Navy via AP Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jonathan Clay