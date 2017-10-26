In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, visitors is silhouetted as they watch a video display boards showing the Chinese flag at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in the capital city where the 19th Party Congress is held in Beijing.
In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, visitors is silhouetted as they watch a video display boards showing the Chinese flag at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in the capital city where the 19th Party Congress is held in Beijing. Andy Wong, File AP Photo
In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, visitors is silhouetted as they watch a video display boards showing the Chinese flag at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements under five years of leadership by Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in the capital city where the 19th Party Congress is held in Beijing. Andy Wong, File AP Photo

Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

The Associated Press

October 26, 2017 11:36 PM

Chinese President Xi Jinping stood alongside six other members of the new Politburo Standing Committee, the inner circle of Chinese political power, at the end of the 19th Communist Party congress in Beijing.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Thais held an elaborate funeral procession and cremation ceremony for King Bhumibol Adulyadej following a year of mourning.

An Indian camel trader arrived with his herd for the annual cattle fair in Pushkar in western Rajasthan state.

Japan's Ryota Murata sent a right to France's Hassan N'Dam in the seventh round of their rematch for the WBA world middleweight boxing title in Tokyo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video