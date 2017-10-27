FILE- This undated photo provided by the Richardson Texas Police Department shows 3-year-old Sherin Mathews. The manager of the orphanage in India where Sherin was adopted said the toddler was cheerful, healthy and eating well and her prospective parents eager to hear her voice last year. So she wants answers about what happened before the girl’s body was found in a culvert and her father was jailed, allegedly telling police the girl needed a special diet and choked to death on milk.
Nation & World

Caregiver of Indian toddler found dead in Texas seeks answer

Associated Press

October 27, 2017 1:13 AM

NEW DELHI

The manager of the Indian orphanage where Sherin Mathews was adopted remembers the toddler was cheerful, healthy and eating well and her prospective parents eager to hear her voice a year ago.

So she wants answers about what happened before the girl's body was found in a Texas culvert and her father was jailed, allegedly telling police the 3-year-old needed a special diet and choked to death on milk.

The claim that Sherin was malnourished and needed to eat at odd hours puzzles Babita Kumari, who managed the orphanage in eastern India where the girl had lived since infancy.

Kumari said in an AP interview, "Look at the photos of the child. Does she look malnourished?"

