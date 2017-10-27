Police officers and rescuers inspect the site of an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The explosion and raging fire killed a number of people and injured dozens, police said.
Police officers and rescuers inspect the site of an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The explosion and raging fire killed a number of people and injured dozens, police said. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo
Police officers and rescuers inspect the site of an explosion at a firecracker factory in Tangerang, on the outskirts of Jakarta, Indonesia, Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017. The explosion and raging fire killed a number of people and injured dozens, police said. Tatan Syuflana AP Photo

Nation & World

Indonesia: Several still missing after fire that killed 47

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 1:15 AM

TANGERANG, Indonesia

Indonesian police say they have accounted for the safety of three of 10 people missing after a fireworks factory inferno that killed at least 47 and injured dozens.

Tangerang police chief Harry Kurniawan says one was a woman who left the factory before the fire broke out and two were men who escaped and didn't report to police until Friday morning.

Investigators were trying to determine the cause of Thursday's explosion and fire at the factory near Indonesia's capital. Most of its 103 employees were young women.

Survivors told authorities the fire started in a section of the factory where fireworks are dried.

Witnesses heard a huge explosion about 10 a.m. Thursday, followed by smaller blasts as orange flames jumped from the building and columns of black smoke billowed.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video