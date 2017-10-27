Son of Equatorial Guinea president handed suspended sentence

FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2015, Teodoro Nguema Obiang Mangue, Vice-President of Equatorial Guinea, speaks during the 70th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters. A French court on Friday Oct.27, 2017 has handed the son of Equatorial Guinea's president a suspended sentence of three years in prison after he was found guilty of embezzling millions in public money. Frank Franklin II, File AP Photo