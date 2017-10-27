Students run as their school is evacuated for possible attack by supporters of the opposition, as it was used as a polling station the previous day, in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya, Friday, Oct. 27, 2017. Kenya's election commission says about 6.5 million people, or one-third of registered voters, went to the polls in a repeat presidential election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.
Nation & World

The Latest: 1 shot dead as Kenya's election clashes continue

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 2:46 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

The Latest on Kenya's repeat presidential election (all times local):

12:45 p.m.

A police official says a man has been shot dead in western Kenya's Bungoma County as police and youth engage in running battles amid tensions over Thursday's repeat presidential election.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Clashes between police and opposition supporters postponed voting in several counties until Saturday because polling stations were prevented from opening. Four people were killed Thursday.

___

8:45 a.m.

Kenya's election commission says about 6.5 million people, or one-third of registered voters, went to the polls in a presidential election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.

The turnout in Thursday's election was much lower than the nearly 80 percent of registered voters who participated in an Aug. 8 election that was later nullified by the Supreme Court.

Wafula Chebukati, the election commission chairman, said late Thursday the count was based on results from 267 out of Kenya's 290 constituencies.

Authorities postponed voting in several counties until Saturday because opposition supporters prevented polling stations from opening and clashed with police. Four people were killed.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was declared the winner in the August vote; opposition leader Raila Odinga says the election process is not credible.

