Coalition announces cease-fire between Baghdad, Kurds

In this Oct. 4, 2017 photo released by the U.S. Army, Lt. Gen. Paul Funk, left, commanding general of Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, and Iraqi Maj. Gen. Najm Abdullah al-Jibouri, right, commander of the Nineveh Liberation Operation, walk through a busy market near the University of Mosul. In an interview with the Associated Press, the top U.S. General in Iraq says fallout from the controversial Kurdish referendum is continuing to divert resources and assets from the fight against the Islamic State group, just as the country is on the brink of militarily destroying the extremists. Spc. Avery Howard, U.S. Army via AP)