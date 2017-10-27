Nation & World

Tennessee backup QB Dormady won't be available Saturday

The Associated Press

October 27, 2017 8:44 PM

LEXINGTON, Ky.

Tennessee backup quarterback Quinten Dormady won't be available to play Saturday when the Volunteers face Kentucky.

Tennessee athletic department spokesman Zach Stipe confirmed Friday that Dormady didn't make the trip to Lexington. Dormady's situation was first reported by VolQuest.com, which says the junior quarterback has a shoulder injury.

Dormady's absence leaves starter Jarrett Guarantano and freshman Will McBride as Tennessee's only available scholarship quarterbacks Saturday when the Vols (3-4, 0-4 SEC) visit Kentucky (5-2, 2-2). McBride hasn't played all season.

Dormady started Tennessee's first five games before Guarantano replaced him . Dormady has completed 55.5 percent of his passes for 925 yards with six touchdowns and six interceptions.

Tennessee's offense hasn't scored a touchdown in its last 14 quarters .

