Nation & World

The Latest: US service member dies in helicopter crash

The Associated Press

October 28, 2017 4:16 AM

KABUL, Afghanistan

The Latest on developments in Afghanistan (all times local):

3:30 p.m.

The U.S. military says one of its service members has died from injuries sustained in a helicopter crash in eastern Logar province.

A statement from the Resolute Support mission said Saturday that six other U.S. crew members were injured in the crash late Friday evening and are all receiving medical treatment.

The crash was not the result of enemy action, the statement said, adding that all personnel have been accounted for and the crash site was secured.

Salim Saleh, provincial governor's spokesman, said the helicopter made an emergency landing as it was taking off and hit a tree in Karwar district.

___

11 a.m.

An Afghan official says at least nine police officers have been killed in separate attacks by Taliban insurgents on police checkpoints in eastern Ghazni province.

Arif Noori, spokesman for the provincial governor, says two police checkpoints came under attack by Taliban fighters in the early hours Saturday, also wounding two police. He said six insurgents were killed and nine others were wounded in the battle, which lasted almost an hour.

The Taliban claimed responsibility for the attack, according to their spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. He said 14 police were killed, including both commanders of the checkpoints.

Afghan forces have struggled to combat a resurgent Taliban since U.S. and NATO forces formally concluded their combat mission at the end of 2014, switching to a counterterrorism and support role.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video