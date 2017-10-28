The Latest: Pro-Spain motorists rally in Barcelona streets

In this photo taken on Saturday, Oct. 21, 2017, Spain's Deputy Prime Minister Soraya Saenz de Santamaria arrives to take her seat for a news conference given by Spain's Premier Mariano Rajoy at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid. Spain took formal direct control of Catalonia on Saturday Oct. 28, 2017, firing the region's defiant separatist government, and Vice President Soraya Saenz de Santamaria will be tasked to run Catalonia until Dec. 21, when Catalans are expected to choose a new regional parliament in early elections. Paul White AP Photo