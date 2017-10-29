The Latest: Somalia fires police and intelligence chiefs

Somali soldiers stand near the wreckage of vehicles in Mogadishu, Somalia, Sunday, Oct 29, 2017, after a car bomb detonated Saturday night. A Somali police officer said security forces ended a night-long siege at a Mogadishu hotel by attackers who stormed the building after a suicide car bomber detonated an explosives-laden vehicle at the entrance gate. Farah Abdi Warsameh AP Photo