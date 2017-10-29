The Latest: Rescued sailors effusive in thanks to Navy ship

USS Ashland, carrying two women who were rescued after months at sea on their storm-damaged sailboat, arrives at White Beach Naval Facility in Okinawa, Japan Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. The U.S. Navy ship arrived at the American Navy base, five days after it picked up the women and their two dogs from their storm-damaged sailboat, 900 miles southeast of Japan. Tasha Fuiava, left on top, and Jennifer Appel, second left on top, are seen. Ken Moritsugu AP Photo