A runner moves along the Brooklyn shoreline of the East River as rain and clouds loom over lower Manhattan on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in New York. Craig Ruttle AP Photo
A runner moves along the Brooklyn shoreline of the East River as rain and clouds loom over lower Manhattan on the fifth anniversary of Superstorm Sandy Sunday, Oct. 29, 2017, in New York. Craig Ruttle AP Photo

Downed trees, flood damage as severe weather hits East Coast

The Associated Press

October 29, 2017 10:25 PM

HARTFORD, Conn.

Severe weather is hitting the East Coast with damaging winds and torrential rains.

Southern New England appeared to be suffering the brunt of the damage.

Eversource reported more than 130,000 Connecticut customers without power early Monday, with that number expected to grow.

The National Weather Service says the storm will continue through the early morning hours.

Flash flood and high wind warnings have been issued across the region. Meteorologists say parts of Rhode Island and Massachusetts could see wind gusts of up to 70 mph.

The Meriden Human Society in Connecticut put out a call for volunteers on its Facebook page Sunday night to help deal with flooding in its dog kennels.

Downed trees and power lines and flooded roads also are being reported across the region.

