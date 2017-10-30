Nation & World

Legendary mountain climber Fred Becky dies at 94

The Associated Press

October 30, 2017

SEATTLE

Legendary mountain climber Fred Beckey has died. He was 94.

Megan Bond, a close friend who managed his affairs, told The Associated Press that Beckey died of natural causes in her Seattle home Monday.

Beckey is credited with notching more first ascents than any other American mountaineer. He authored more than a dozen books, including the three-volume "Cascade Alpine Guide" that details hundreds of peaks in the North Cascades in Washington state.

Bond says Beckey was an extraordinary mountaineer whose personality and humor almost dwarfed the mountains around him.

He was known as much for his eccentric personality as for his singular obsession with climbing.

Beckey was born in Germany and immigrated to the United States as a child. His family settled in Seattle, where he got his first taste of hiking and scrambling with the Boy Scouts and later The Mountaineers club.

