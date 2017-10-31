China may mandate prison for disrespecting national anthem

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017, file photo, visitors watch a man appearing on a screen as he experiences a national anthem flag raising ceremony at an exhibition highlighting China's achievements at the Beijing Exhibition Hall in the capital city where the 19th Party Congress is held in Beijing. China's legislature is considering a bill mandating prison sentences of up to three years for disrespecting the national anthem, amid rising nationalist appeals from the ruling Communist Party under the leadership of President Xi Jinping. Andy Wong, File AP Photo