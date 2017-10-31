Nation & World

Disciplinary case continues for Baltimore police van driver

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 2:46 AM

BALTIMORE

A police disciplinary board is hearing the case of a Baltimore police van driver acquitted of murder last year in the death of Freddie Gray, a young black man whose neck snapped during his trip to the station.

The hearing of Officer Caesar Goodson's case enters its second day on Tuesday with Goodson's defense attorney, Sean Malone, scheduled to ask questions of an internal police investigator.

Attorney Neil Duke, representing the police department, says Goodson should be fired for failing to secure the handcuffed and shackled inmate with a safety belt inside the van. The 25-year-old Gray died a week later from spinal cord injuries he suffered while being transported.

