Nation & World

Officials: Mortar shell kills 4 civilians in Egypt's Sinai

Associated Press

October 31, 2017 2:42 AM

EL-ARISH, Egypt

Egyptian security officials say four civilians have been killed when a mortar shell hit their tractor in the turbulent northern part of the Sinai Peninsula.

The officials say a fifth civilian was wounded in Tuesday's attack in el-Arish, Sinai's largest city on the Mediterranean coast. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorized to talk to reporters.

Mortar shells fired by militants frequently kill or wound civilians in el-Arish.

Egypt has been battling militants in Sinai for years in an insurgency that intensified after the military's 2013 ouster of an Islamist president, Mohammed Morsi.

The insurgency is led by a local affiliate of the extremist Islamic State group.

Egypt is also facing a growing number of attacks by militants in its Western Desert.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video