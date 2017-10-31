Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, crowd the streets celebrating in Kikuyu, Kenya, Monday Oct. 30, 2017, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed for peace after his election win, saying he expects legal challenges to his victory.
Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, crowd the streets celebrating in Kikuyu, Kenya, Monday Oct. 30, 2017, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed for peace after his election win, saying he expects legal challenges to his victory. Joseph Mwihia AP Photo
Supporters of Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, crowd the streets celebrating in Kikuyu, Kenya, Monday Oct. 30, 2017, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta appealed for peace after his election win, saying he expects legal challenges to his victory. Joseph Mwihia AP Photo

Nation & World

1 million Kenyan students write exams in election aftermath

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 2:42 AM

NAIROBI, Kenya

More than 1 million Kenyan primary school students are writing exams this week, bringing some normalcy to this deeply divided country after an election that was boycotted by the main opposition group.

The students on Tuesday started final exams ahead of enrollment in secondary school across Kenya, whose president, Uhuru Kenyatta, was declared the winner of an Oct. 26 vote that opposition leader Raila Odinga said was a sham. The vote was a rerun of an August election that was nullified.

There was concern that recent clashes between police and opposition supporters in some areas could disrupt the exams. There were no reports of unrest early Tuesday.

Kenyatta said the students' future "should not be disrupted by our politics" and Odinga also sent a message of encouragement to the children.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video