Libyans accuse Egypt of bombing civilians in Darna

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 4:13 AM

CAIRO

Lawmakers and forces controlling an eastern Libyan city have accused the Egyptian air force of conducting deadly airstrikes, leaving a dozen civilians dead including an entire family.

Lamwaker Hamad al-Bandaq said Tuesday the fighter jets bombed a house in al-Fatayah district in eastern Darna late Monday, killing at least 12 people. Most of them were women and children who were paying a visit to their sick relative, he said.

A second airstrike bombed a shepherd and his family while they were sitting next to a fire pit on a chilly night.

Al-Bandaq says: "Entire families were wiped out."

Residents haven't heard the usual noise of Libyan aircraft. The Shura Council of Darna Mujahedeen, which controls the city, accused Egypt of carrying out the "brutal airstrike."

The Egyptian army declined comment.

