Police detail allegations against South Dakota players

CORRECTS WILLIAMSON CHARGED WITH ATTEMPTED RAPE, NOT RAPE - This undated photo provided by the Clay County Sheriff's Office in Vermillion, S.D. shows Danny Rambo. Rambo and Dale Williamson, both University of South Dakota football players, face charges in an alleged assault at an off-campus residence in October 2017. Rambo is charged with rape and Williamson with attempted rape. Police in Vermillion say they turned themselves in without incident on Monday Oct. 30, 2017. Clay County Sheriff's Office via AP)