These photos released by The White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, are the official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence.
These photos released by The White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, are the official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. White House via AP)
These photos released by The White House, Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017, are the official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. White House via AP)

Nation & World

White House releases official Trump portrait

Associated Press

October 31, 2017 7:17 AM

WASHINGTON

The White House is releasing official portraits of President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday.

The two are smiling in their photos, captured in front of an American flag, with Trump wearing a blue tie and Pence in a red one. White House photographers Shealah Craighead and Myles Cullen made the photos of Trump and Pence, respectively.

The photos are traditionally hung in government buildings across the country and in U.S. embassies world-wide. The release comes more than nine months after the pair was sworn-in, during which time the spaces were occupied by empty picture frames.

Trump sat for his official portrait in January, according to the White House schedule. The White House is not explaining the delay in release.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video