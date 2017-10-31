Nation & World

Anti-Semitic stickers of Anne Frank appear in German soccer

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 7:17 AM

BERLIN

Anti-Semitic stickers of Holocaust victim Anne Frank have surfaced at some soccer events in Germany after they first triggered a scandal in Italy.

The German news agency dpa reported Tuesday that stickers with the image of the Jewish girl wearing a jersey of a Leipzig team were found in the eastern German city and others were found in the western city of Duesseldorf.

The sticker of the girl wearing the Leipzig BSG Chemie team shirt also had the abbreviation JDN CHM on it, short for "Jews Chemicals."

Anne Frank became a tragic symbol for all Holocaust victims because of the diary she wrote while in hiding from the Nazis in Amsterdam with her family from 1942-1944. They were betrayed, caught and deported, and Anne died in a concentration camp at 15.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons
How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death 3:13

How two officers helped a man with no pulse for 30+ minutes cheat death
Family of inmate in coma fights his release 1:21

Family of inmate in coma fights his release

View More Video