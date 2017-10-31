Nation & World

Texas Rep. Hensarling latest GOP House retirement

The Associated Press

October 31, 2017 11:45 AM

WASHINGTON

Congressman Jeb Hensarling of Texas has become the latest Republican House member to announce his retirement.

Hensarling, who chairs the powerful Financial Services Committee, tells fellow Republicans in an email Tuesday that as his term as chairman comes to an end, it's the right time to leave Congress and spend more time with his teenage kids.

He writes that, "Although I will not be running for re-election, there are 14 months left in my congressional term to continue the fight for individual liberty, free enterprise, and limited constitutional government - the causes for which I remain passionate."

Hensarling has served since 2003 in a district east of Dallas that Democrats may now try to target. As Financial Services chairman, he has sometimes clashed with GOP leaders.

