2 states warn Trump against big changes in sage grouse plan

FILE - In this April 20, 2013 file photo, male greater sage grouse perform mating rituals for a female grouse, not pictured, on a lake outside Walden, Colo. Two governors are warning the Trump administration against big changes in a plan to protect the ground-dwelling bird across the West, saying it would send a message to states not to bother cooperating to save other imperiled species. Colorado's John Hickenlooper and Wyoming's Matt Mead said Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 that a 2015 plan for the greater sage grouse came from long negotiations among governments, conservationists and industry. David Zalubowski, File AP Photo