AP Was There: The Balfour Declaration for a Jewish homeland

FILE - In this photo from 1930, British Foreign Secretary Lord Arthur Balfour poses for camera. The Balfour Declaration, Britain’s promise to Zionists to create a Jewish home in what is now Israel, turns 100 this week, with events in Israel, the Palestinian territories and the United Kingdom drawing attention to the now yellowing document tucked away in London’s British Library. The 67 words penned by a British Cabinet minister still resonate loudly 100 years later, with each side seizing on the occasion to reinforce its narrative and justify its positions. AP Photo)