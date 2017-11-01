Nation & World

Liberia court orders temporary halt to runoff election prep

The Associated Press

November 01, 2017 4:17 AM

MONROVIA, Liberia

Liberia's Supreme Court has ordered a temporary halt to preparations for next week's runoff presidential election as it awaits a hearing on complaints alleging voting irregularities.

The Supreme Court said Wednesday that representatives of the National Election Commission and those who filed complaints should appear before it Thursday.

The court emphasizes this is not an annulment of the Oct. 10 election.

Third-place candidate Charles Brumskine is leading a petition by other candidates and his Liberty party that alleges irregularities in the election's first round.

Vice President Joseph Boakai, who is set to face George Weah in the Nov. 7 runoff, has said he supports the complaint though he is not directly listed.

