Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, left, reaches out to civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., right, as House Democrats call for action on gun safety legislation after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017.
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, left, reaches out to civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., right, as House Democrats call for action on gun safety legislation after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who survived an assassination attempt in 2011, left, reaches out to civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., right, as House Democrats call for action on gun safety legislation after the deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2017. J. Scott Applewhite AP

Nation & World

Civil rights icon John Lewis sees pro athletes as new civil rights warriors

By Franco Ordoñez And William Douglas

fordonez@mcclatchydc.com

wdouglas@mcclatchydc.com

November 02, 2017 9:58 AM

WASHINGTON

When Rep. John Lewis sees NFL players kneel as the national anthem plays before games, he is inspired. It reminds him of the “kneel-ins” civil rights activists held in the 1960s before rallies and the march from Selma to Montgomery.

“We did that. It’s not new,” Lewis, D-Ga, says on the season opener of Majority Minority, a McClatchy podcast about the people of color changing Washington and politics. “We had kneel-ins at churches. In 1962, we had a kneel-in at a recreation center in Cairo, Illinois before we marched from Selma to Montgomery to dramatize the fact that after kneeling and praying we were going to get up and walk from Selma to Montgomery.”

Lewis, the last living speaker from the 1963 March on Washington, talks on the podcast about the state of the civil rights movement, what to do with confederate monuments and why he believes Donald Trump isn’t a “legitimate” president.

Lewis was one of the first politicians who found himself as the target of one of the newly elected president’s tirades on Twitter. Lewis questioned the legitimacy of Trump’s presidency, citing Russian interference in the election, and said he wouldn’t attend the inauguration.

Trump called Lewis, whose skull was fractured by police during the Selma march, “All talk, talk, talk — no action.”

Lewis, who has been called "the conscience of the U.S. Congress,” was born outside of Troy, Alabama. As a young boy growing up on his family farm, he was inspired by the activism of Rosa Parks and Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., whose speeches he’d listen to on radio broadcasts. As a student at Fisk University, Lewis organized sit-in demonstrations at segregated lunch counters in Nashville.

Lewis led the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee, which was responsible for organizing student activism during the Civil Rights movement. He was elected to Congress in November 1986 and has served since.

Lewis professed confidence in a new generation of activists, and specifically the professional athletes who are using their public platforms to raise awareness and convey a message.

“They have a great deal of influence,” Lewis said. “Sometimes history and fate just brings things together. And I think that is happening now.”

More Videos

Hopkins says UW hoops adjusting to the zone 1:31

Hopkins says UW hoops adjusting to the zone

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 1:24

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 3:18

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title

LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here' 3:11

LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here'

Beating of a child in Kent caught on video 1:22

Beating of a child in Kent caught on video

  • John Lewis on race and voting rights

    Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis discusses race relations and voting rights with reporter Sheryl Stolberg ahead of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

John Lewis on race and voting rights

Congressman and civil rights leader John Lewis discusses race relations and voting rights with reporter Sheryl Stolberg ahead of the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

New York Times

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Hopkins says UW hoops adjusting to the zone 1:31

Hopkins says UW hoops adjusting to the zone

Pause
Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets 2:22

Speed increasing traffic challenge Ruddell Road other Lacey streets

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot 1:24

Ghoulishly Grimm Manor in Lacey voted area's spookiest spot

No room at the Thurston County jail 1:40

No room at the Thurston County jail

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey 1:38

MiSo Fit Fast Fresh opens second location in Lacey

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit 30:27

President Trump delivers speech to the 2017 Values Voter Summit

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety 2:05

Evergreen rally seeks open dialogue, safety

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title 3:18

Timberline stomps Peninsula to win second consecutive 3A SSC title

LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here' 3:11

LT Duane Brown arrives at Seahawks: 'I'm very happy to be here'

Beating of a child in Kent caught on video 1:22

Beating of a child in Kent caught on video

  • Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

    An Arlington mother says police have asked her to surrender video of the arrest. (Video from Next Generation Action Network)

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video