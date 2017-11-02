AP sources: Texans QB Watson out for season with ACL tear

FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson 4) before an NFL football game Kansas City Chiefs in Houston. Two people familiar with the situation tell The Associated Press that Watson sustained a season-ending knee injury in practice on Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017. The rookie suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in one of his knees and will go on the injured reserve. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity because the team hadn't announced the injury.