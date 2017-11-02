Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez speaks at the National Press Club, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington.
Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Rodríguez speaks at the National Press Club, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017, in Washington. Alex Brandon AP Photo

Cuba official accuses US of lying about sonic attacks

The Associated Press

November 02, 2017 5:42 PM

HAVANA

Cuba's foreign minister is accusing the United States of lying about mysterious sonic attacks that U.S. diplomats in Havana say left them with ailments including headaches, hearing problems and concussions.

Bruno Rodríguez says the U.S. is "deliberately lying" about the attacks, which Cuba has denied any knowledge of.

Rodriguez said Thursday in Washington that the alleged attacks have been used "as a political pretext for damaging bilateral relations and eliminating the progress made" under U.S. President Barrack Obama.

The Trump administration says 24 U.S. officials or their relatives were subjected to deliberate attacks by a still-undetermined culprit. Many officials reported being subjected to loud, grating noises before falling ill.

The U.S. has not accused Cuba's government of carrying out the attacks.

