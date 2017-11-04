American charged with subversion in Zimbabwe goes to court

U.S. Citizen Martha O' Donovan appears at the Harare Magistrates court escorted by a plain clothes police officer shielding her face in Harare, Saturday, November, 4, 2017. Police arrested and charged Donavan with subversion for allegedly insulting President Robert Mugabe on Twitter as a "sick man," lawyers said Friday. The offense carries up to 20 years in prison. Tsvangirayi Mukwazhi AP Photo