Brazile stirs Democratic strife; party chief seeks unity

FILE - This July 26, 2016 file photo shows former head of the Democratic National Committee Donna Brazile speaking during the second day of the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia. Brazile says she considered replacing Hillary Clinton as the party’s presidential nominee with then-Vice President Joe Biden. She makes the revelation in a memoir being released Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. This is according to The Washington Post, which obtained an advance copy of the book. Paul Sancya, file AP Photo