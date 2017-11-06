Nation & World

Indianapolis chief wants 2 officers fired over shooting

The Associated Press

November 06, 2017 12:13 PM

INDIANAPOLIS

Indianapolis' police chief has suspended two officers over the fatal shooting of an unarmed black motorist and has recommended they be fired.

Chief Bryan Roach took the actions Monday against Michal Dinnsen and Carlton Howard in connection with the June 29 death of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey. Roach recommended their dismissals to the Civilian Police Merit Board.

A special prosecutor announced last week the officers would not face criminal charges. Authorities have said Bailey pulled over for a traffic stop, but suddenly drove off and later crashed. The officers approached Bailey's vehicle and fired. An autopsy found that four bullets hit Bailey in the back.

Roach concluded "sufficient reason did not exist to believe that deadly force was necessary," nor did Bailey pose a threat of serious bodily injury.

