Nation & World

Welsh politician who resigned amid harassment claims dies

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 6:01 AM

LONDON

A politician who resigned from his post in the Welsh government last week after allegations of misconduct has died.

The family of Carl Sargeant said Tuesday said they were "devastated beyond words" by his death. Police said they are investigating the death and will provide an update when possible.

Sargeant, a member of the Labour Party, was one of a number of political figures caught up in a sexual harassment scandal in British politics. He resigned his Welsh Cabinet post Friday after misconduct allegations were made.

He had asked to be removed pending an investigation, saying an inquiry was needed to clear his name.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said Sargeant's death was "terrible and deeply shocking."

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

    In a video provided to the Miami Herald by a source who wishes to remain anonymous, a man makes it past Miami International Airport security Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017, jumps onto a luggage carousel, and sprints onto the airport tarmac. Video has been edited by the Herald.

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium
Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons 3:47

Video: Arlington mom films arrests of her two teenage sons

View More Video