Nation & World

Off-campus shooting prompts South Carolina campus lockdown

The Associated Press

November 07, 2017 12:23 PM

SPARTANBURG, S.C.

A university campus in South Carolina was put on lockdown briefly after a shooting at a nearby apartment complex. No injuries were reported on campus.

The University of South Carolina Upstate in Spartanburg issued a Twitter alert Tuesday afternoon warning students about shots being fired. It lifted the lockdown about 40 minutes later.

Spartanburg County Sheriff's Lt. Kevin Bobo said the shooting happened at an apartment complex next to the school's campus and one person suffered a gunshot wound to the arm.

Bobo says the man shot is not helping investigators. He says no arrests have been made.

Officials initially locked down four buildings, then expanded the lockdown.

Bobo says students never appeared to be in danger.

The school has an undergraduate enrollment of about 5,600 students.

