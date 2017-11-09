Queen's award for Briton who helped thwart train attack

Nation & World

A British businessman who helped thwart an Islamic extremist attack on a French high-speed train is being awarded with a royal honor for his bravery.

The British ambassador to France, Lord Ed Llewellyn, bestowed the Queen's Commendation for Bravery on Chris Norman on Thursday.

In August 2015, Norman and three Americans overpowered an Islamic extremist with an assault rifle who tried to open fire on a Thalys train traveling from Amsterdam to Paris.

Clint Eastwood is making a movie about the attack, called "The 15:17 to Paris." The attacker is suspected of links to an Islamic State group cell that killed 130 people in Paris three months later.

Norman, the three Americans, a French-American man and another Frenchman were given France's Legion of Honor for their efforts.

