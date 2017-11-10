Nation & World

3 injured in France when car rams into group of students

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 9:47 AM

PARIS

A French prosecutor says a car that rammed into a group of students in the city of Blagnac was driven by a man known to have "psychiatric" problems.

Toulouse prosecutor Pierre-Yves Couilleau told France's BFM television that three students were injured on Friday when the motorist drove into the group. Couilleau says the driver claimed he acted deliberately and has been arrested.

BFM television reports that the three people hurt are Chinese students and none of their injuries are considered life-threatening.

The prosecutor says the driver was known to police for about 10 minor crimes and not listed on a French register of people suspected of being radicalized by extremists.

The case has not been referred to France's counterterrorism prosecutors.

