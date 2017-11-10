Police and officials respond to the scene where a family of four were found shot to death in Mapleton, Utah, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. A Utah family of four and their dog have been found dead with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Friday. The bodies of a man, woman, teenage girl and young boy were found Thursday night inside their home in the northern city of Mapleton, police Chief John Jackson said.
Police and officials respond to the scene where a family of four were found shot to death in Mapleton, Utah, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. A Utah family of four and their dog have been found dead with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Friday. The bodies of a man, woman, teenage girl and young boy were found Thursday night inside their home in the northern city of Mapleton, police Chief John Jackson said. The Daily Herald via AP Sammy Jo Hester
Police and officials respond to the scene where a family of four were found shot to death in Mapleton, Utah, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. A Utah family of four and their dog have been found dead with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Friday. The bodies of a man, woman, teenage girl and young boy were found Thursday night inside their home in the northern city of Mapleton, police Chief John Jackson said. The Daily Herald via AP Sammy Jo Hester

Nation & World

The Latest: Police identify family dead in murder-suicide

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 4:33 PM

MAPLETON, Utah

The Latest on a Utah family found dead in an apparent murder suicide (all times local):

4:30 p.m.

Utah police say a family of four from Switzerland was found shot to death in their home in an apparent murder-suicide.

Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson said in a statement Friday the family moved to the small town of Mapleton months ago after 45-year-old Timothy Griffith got a job in Utah.

He was found dead Thursday along with his 42-year-old wife Jessica Griffith, his 16-year-old stepdaughter Samantha Badel and 5-year-old son Alexendre Griffith. Police have said the family dog was also killed in the shooting.

They were found after one family member failed to show up for work and neighbors noticed the family cars hadn't moved. Police say authorities are doing autopsies on the bodies to learn more about exactly what happened in the home.

__

10 a.m.

Police in a northern Utah town are investigating after a family of four and a dog were found dead with gunshot wounds in what is believed to be a murder suicide.

Mapleton Police Chief John Jackson said in a statement Friday that officers the night before had found the bodies of a man, woman, teenage girl and young boy inside the family's home after receiving a call to check on them.

Jackson says one family member had failed to show up for work, and neighbors said the family's cars had not moved and lights had not been turned off for days.

Police have not yet released the identities of those involved or offered further details about what led to the killings.

Mapleton has a population of about 9,500 and sits about 10 miles (16.09 kilometers) south of Provo.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

    President Donald Trump appointed Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach to a new commission on May 11, 2017, that will investigate voter fraud and other election issues, according to White House officials. This video includes photos by AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster.

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport
Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium 0:14

Video shows cop punching a woman in the face as she is ejected from Hard Rock Stadium

View More Video