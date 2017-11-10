The Latest: Police identify family dead in murder-suicide

Police and officials respond to the scene where a family of four were found shot to death in Mapleton, Utah, Friday, Nov. 10, 2017. A Utah family of four and their dog have been found dead with gunshot wounds in an apparent murder-suicide, police said Friday. The bodies of a man, woman, teenage girl and young boy were found Thursday night inside their home in the northern city of Mapleton, police Chief John Jackson said. The Daily Herald via AP Sammy Jo Hester