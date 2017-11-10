Nation & World

SEAL candidate injured in study-session slapping incident

The Associated Press

November 10, 2017 4:40 PM

SAN DIEGO

The Navy is investigating a slapping incident near San Diego that left a SEAL candidate in a coma.

The San Diego Union-Tribune reports that the candidate was injured on Oct. 12 during a study session at the Naval Special Warfare training complex in Coronado.

The paper says as an incentive to answer questions correctly, the sailor and a friend had agreed to slap whichever one got an answer wrong.

One candidate was slapped and fell to the floor, striking his head. Surgeons placed him in a medically-induced coma.

SEAL spokesman Lt. Trevor Davids says the sailor is now in good condition and is recovering.

The Naval Criminal Investigative Service and members of the warfare center are reviewing the incident.

