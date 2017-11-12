In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, president incumbent Borut Pahor looks at his counter-candidates ahead of a televised debate at Slovenia's public TV, in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Slovenia is holding a runoff presidential election on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, that is pitting President Borut Pahor against a challenger Marjan Sarec, a former actor.
Nation & World

Ex-comic challenges president in Slovenian election runoff

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 12:21 AM

BLED, Slovenia

Voters in Slovenia are casting ballots in a presidential runoff, with President Borut Pahor's bid for re-election facing a tough challenge from an ex-comedian who's now the mayor of a northern town.

Pahor, a veteran politician known for his frequent use of social media, led by a large margin after the first round of voting on Oct. 22. But his runoff opponent, Marjan Sarec, has since narrowed the gap and the latest polls predict a close race Sunday.

The president in Slovenia holds no executive powers but they propose a prime minister and their opinion on important issues holds weight.

Slovenia, a country of 2 million people in Central Europe, is known for its mountains and lakes. It is the birthplace of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

