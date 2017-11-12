Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chairs the weekly cabinet meeting at his office in Jerusalem, Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017.
Nation & World

Israel warns Gaza militants against carrying out attacks

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 2:12 AM

JERUSALEM

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning Gaza militants against attacking Israel after the Islamic Jihad group vowed revenge for the demolition of one of its attack tunnels.

Netanyahu said Sunday Israel "will respond with a heavy hand to anyone who tries to attack us from any front." He said Israel holds Hamas, the Islamic militant group that rules Gaza, responsible for attacks launched from the territory.

Islamic Jihad has sworn revenge after a tunnel the group dug from Gaza into Israel was demolished last month, killing a dozen militants.

It was a rare flare-up along the tense border that has remained mostly quiet since a 2014 Israel-Hamas war. Gaza militants on several occasions infiltrated Israel through a tunnel network during the fighting that year.

