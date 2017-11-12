In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, president incumbent Borut Pahor looks at his counter-candidates ahead of a televised debate at Slovenia's public TV, in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Slovenia is holding a runoff presidential election on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, that is pitting President Borut Pahor against a challenger Marjan Sarec, a former actor.
In this Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017 file photo, president incumbent Borut Pahor looks at his counter-candidates ahead of a televised debate at Slovenia's public TV, in Ljubljana, Slovenia. Slovenia is holding a runoff presidential election on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017, that is pitting President Borut Pahor against a challenger Marjan Sarec, a former actor. Darko Bandic, file AP Photo
The Latest: Incumbent wins presidential race in Slovenia

The Associated Press

November 12, 2017 11:18 AM

BLED, Slovenia

The Latest on Slovenia's presidential runoff on Sunday (all times local):

8:10 p.m.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor has defeated challenger Marjan Sarec in the country's runoff election.

Slovenia's electoral commission with nearly 80 percent of ballots counted, Pahor had 53 percent of the vote to Sarec's 46 percent.

Pahor, a veteran politician who has held a number of government posts, had a large lead after election's first round on Oct. 22.

But Sarec, a former comedian who is mayor of a narrow town, had narrowed the gap in the past three weeks.

The most recent polls had indicated the runoff results would be close.

___

7:00 p.m.

Polls have closed in Slovenia's presidential election runoff, which was expected to be a close race between President Borut Pahor and challenger Marjan Sarec, a former comedian who is a relative political newcomer.

Slovenian election authorities said Sunday that turnout by mid-afternoon stood at around 30 percent, which was slightly lower than for the election's first round of voting on Oct. 22.

Heading into the runoff, a low voter turnout was expected to benefit Sarec.

Pahor, a veteran politician who has held a number of government posts, had a large lead after the first round, but Sarec has narrowed the gap in the past three weeks.

___

12:20 p.m.

Slovenian President Borut Pahor says the campaign for the presidential runoff has led to a "change of roles" between him and his challenger, Marjan Sarec.

Pahor complained Sunday that he has been viewed as a populist, which he says is not true. He says his opponent — a relative newcomer — is trying to assume the role of a "statesman."

Pahor led by a large margin after the first round of voting on Oct. 22, but Sarec has managed to narrow the gap. Sunday's race is expected to be close.

Critics have accused Pahor — a former model known as the "King of Instagram" for his frequent use of social media — of downgrading the office by turning himself into a celebrity. Sarec is a mayor who was once a comic.

___

11:25 a.m.

The challenger in Slovenia's presidential election runoff says he is confident that he could win the vote against President Borut Pahor, a veteran politician seeking re-election.

Marjan Sarec said upon voting Sunday that "I wouldn't have run for the position if I hadn't thought I could be elected." Sarec has urged voters to produce a high turnout.

The 39-year-old is the mayor of the northern town of Kamnik who has mounted an unexpected challenge to Pahor. The incumbent had a strong lead after the first round of voting on Oct. 22, but Sarec has managed to narrow the gap.

A former satirical comedian, Sarec gave up acting to enter politics in 2010. He is serving his second term as mayor.

___

8 a.m.

Voters in Slovenia are casting ballots in a presidential runoff, with President Borut Pahor's bid for re-election facing a tough challenge from an ex-comedian who's now the mayor of a northern town.

Pahor, a veteran politician known for his frequent use of social media, led by a large margin after the first round of voting on Oct. 22. But his runoff opponent, Marjan Sarec, has since narrowed the gap and the latest polls predict a close race Sunday.

The president in Slovenia holds no executive powers but they propose a prime minister and their opinion on important issues holds weight.

Slovenia, a country of 2 million people in Central Europe, is known for its Alpine mountains and lakes and its love of nature. It is the birthplace of U.S. first lady Melania Trump.

