State police: 4 killed in plane crash in south-central Kentucky

Authorities say four people have been killed in a plane crash in Kentucky.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports that Kentucky State Police say 41-year-old Kyle P. Stewart, 40-year-old Quinton D. Whitaker, 41-year-old Scott T. Foster and his son, 15-year-old Noah Foster were killed Sunday afternoon when the small plane crashed in Barren County in south-central Kentucky.

KSP Post 3 spokesman Trooper Jeremy Hodges says three people were pronounced dead at the scene, and the fourth person was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Hodges says the plane went through multiple tree tops before striking a larger tree, leaving a debris field about 200 to 250 feet (61 to 76 meters) long. The total scene spans around 500 feet (152 meters).