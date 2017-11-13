FILE- In a Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Will Powers holds his cat Arcturus Aldebaran Powers in Farmington Hills, Mich. Two Guinness World Records-holding cats are missing after a fire gutted their owners' suburban Detroit homeon Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Will and Lauren Powers escaped the blaze, but Arcturus and Cygnus haven't been seen since. Both cats are 2 years old. Will Powers says the couple opened some doors as they fled their burning house in hopes that Arcturus, Cygnus and their third cat would escape.
FILE- In a Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Will Powers holds his cat Arcturus Aldebaran Powers in Farmington Hills, Mich. Two Guinness World Records-holding cats are missing after a fire gutted their owners' suburban Detroit homeon Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Will and Lauren Powers escaped the blaze, but Arcturus and Cygnus haven't been seen since. Both cats are 2 years old. Will Powers says the couple opened some doors as they fled their burning house in hopes that Arcturus, Cygnus and their third cat would escape.
2 Guinness World Records-holding cats missing after fire

The Associated Press

November 13, 2017 8:31 AM

FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich.

Two Guinness World Records-holding cats are missing after a fire gutted their owners' suburban Detroit home.

Will and Lauren Powers escaped Sunday's blaze, but Arcturus and Cygnus haven't been seen since. Both cats are 2 years old.

Will Powers says the couple opened some doors as they fled their burning Farmington Hills' house in hopes that Arcturus, Cygnus and their third cat would escape.

The Associated Press left a message Monday seeking comment from fire officials.

Arcturus holds the Guinness World Record for being the tallest domestic cat, measuring at about 19 inches (48 centimeters). Cygnus is the domestic cat with the world's longest tail, measuring at more than 17 inches (43 centimeters).

Guinness has said the Powers sought the records to raise awareness about a cat shelter.

