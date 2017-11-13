2 Guinness World Records-holding cats missing after fire

FILE- In a Sept. 13, 2017 file photo, Will Powers holds his cat Arcturus Aldebaran Powers in Farmington Hills, Mich. Two Guinness World Records-holding cats are missing after a fire gutted their owners' suburban Detroit homeon Sunday, Nov. 12, 2017. Will and Lauren Powers escaped the blaze, but Arcturus and Cygnus haven't been seen since. Both cats are 2 years old. Will Powers says the couple opened some doors as they fled their burning house in hopes that Arcturus, Cygnus and their third cat would escape. Ann Arbor News via AP, File Edward Pevos