The Latest: Hospital staff to be put on leave after escape

The Hawaii State Hospital is shown in Kaneohe, Hawaii, Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2017. The search for a dangerous man who escaped from the Hawaii psychiatric hospital moved to California after authorities said Tuesday he boarded a flight to the state from Maui two days earlier. Randall Saito, who was acquitted of a 1979 murder by reason of insanity, left the state hospital outside Honolulu on Sunday, took a taxi to a chartered plane that took him to the island of Maui and then boarded another plane to San Jose, California, Honolulu police said. Caleb Jones AP Photo