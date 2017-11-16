Nation & World

Correction: Store Manager Slain-Detroit story

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 10:02 AM

DETROIT

In a Nov. 15, 2017, story about a third person being charged in the killing of a Detroit auto parts store manager, The Associated Press, relying on information from the Wayne County prosecutor's office, misidentified the suspect as Eboni Ross-McEwen. Her name is Eboni McEwen-Ross.

A corrected version of the story is below:

DETROIT (AP) — A third person has been charged in connection with the slaying of a 69-year-old Detroit auto parts store manager.

The Wayne County prosecutor's office says 28-year-old Eboni McEwen-Ross is expected to be arraigned Thursday on murder and armed robbery charges.

Prosecutors last week charged 23-year-old Shawnta Anderson and 39-year-old Leviticus Butler in the Nov. 1 slaying of James Haller Jr. at the O'Reilly store on Detroit's west side.

Anderson is charged with murder, armed robbery and using a firearm during a felony. Butler is charged with being an accessory after the fact. Probable cause conferences for Anderson and Butler are scheduled for Tuesday. Their preliminary examinations are on Nov. 28.

Surveillance video shows two women running from the store after Haller was shot.

