Nation & World

Police arrest man who held hostages in Madrid bank hold-up

Associated Press

November 16, 2017 02:56 AM

MADRID

Spanish police said Thursday they arrested a man who took several people hostage while trying to rob a bank in Madrid.

A National Police spokesman said the man gave himself up after police talked with him for an hour at a branch of Bankia in the modest Madrid suburb of Usera.

The officer said no one was injured.

He said the man had taken at least four people hostage and was armed with a handgun.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Police had no immediate on details on the man's identity.

The officer spoke on condition of anonymity in keeping with police regulations.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video