Nation & World

Report shows differences in Chicago, suburban opioid problem

The Associated Press

November 16, 2017 05:04 PM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

CHICAGO

The Chicago Urban League has released a report indicating the opioid problem in the city of Chicago, especially among African-Americans, is far worse than many believe.

CBS Chicago reports the study's co-author is Kathie Kane-Willis. She contends last year the opioid death rate among African-Americans in the city was 56 percent higher than for whites. She notes that the narrative about the opioid epidemic from is about its impact on white, suburban and rural America.

Kane-Willis claims that in the suburbs and among whites the main approach to the epidemic is treatment, the main strategy in Chicago among African-Americans is arrest and prosecution.

Kane-Willis said she hopes the report raises awareness about the opioid problem among African-Americans. And she hopes it leads to more equitable treatment of opioid addicts regardless of race or location.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

    Samantha Lynch Kintner's video of a Southwest Airlines flight attendant performing a pseudo-burlesque routine during preflight instructions on a flight from Dallas to Las Vegas has become an online hit.

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers 1:51

Cheeky preflight routine draws laughs from passengers
From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach? 2:58

From Kansas to Trump's voter commission: Who is Kris Kobach?
Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport 3:05

Man sneaks onto luggage carousel, runs onto tarmac at Miami International Airport

View More Video