Notorious Mafia 'boss of bosses' Toto Riina dead at 87

FILE - In this April 29, 1993 file photo, Mafia "boss of bosses" Salvatore "Toto" Riina, is seen behind bars, during a trial in Rome. Italian media is reporting that Mafia ‘boss of bosses’ Salvatore ‘Toto’ Riina has died while serving multiple life sentences. He was 87. The justice ministry on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017, had allowed his family a bedside visit at a hospital Parma shortly before his death. He had been placed in a medically induced coma after his health deteriorated following two recent surgeries. Giulio Broglio, File AP Photo