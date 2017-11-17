Los Angeles County patrol car collision kills 2 children

People gather at a makeshift memorial on the corner of Indiana Street and Whittier Blvd. in Boyle Heights, Friday, Nov. 17, 2017, where two boys were killed after they were struck by a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle that was involved in a crash while responding to a radio call of shots fired. One of the boys died at the scene and the other at a hospital. Their mother was critically injured. Los Angeles Times via AP Irfan Khan