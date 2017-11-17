Workers work to remove a car from the entrance of a house in the town of Mandra, western Athens, on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2017. A major flash flood on Wednesday left at least 16 people dead, turned streets into torrents of mud and debris that swept away cars, collapsed walls and submerged parts of a major highway.
Nation & World

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

November 17, 2017 11:31 PM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include people walking by a building destroyed by an earthquake in Iraq; Rohingya Muslim children flying a kite in a refugee camp in Bangladesh; and a car swept into a house by flooding in Greece.

This gallery contains photos from the week of Nov. 11-17, 2017.

See the latest AP photo galleries: https://apimagesblog.com

Follow AP photographers on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP/lists/ap-photographers

Follow AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com http://www.apimages.com/

